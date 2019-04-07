Jackson County approves plan to resell old stadium seats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The county that's home to the Kansas City Chiefs is moving forward with a plan to remove and store thousands of old Arrowhead Stadium seats with the intention of reselling them to fans and sports memorabilia collectors.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County officials voted Monday in favor of the plan despite concerns about the county spending time and money selling stadium seats when other projects need attention.

The county will pay nearly $43,000 to remove and store the dismantled seats.

The decision comes as the Chiefs replace some of the stadium's seating as part of an $11.5 million renovation project.

County official Caleb Clifford says Jackson County could recoup the costs and make a profit from restoring and selling the chairs.

