State monitoring odor complaints in Joplin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State monitoring odor complaints in Joplin

Posted: Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is monitoring five manufacturers in Joplin for odor levels after receiving continuing complaints from residents.

Joplin's interim city manager, Dan Pekarek, said the city also reports odor levels to the state agency, but the DNR cannot file a complaint based on a city report.

Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said the city relayed nine complaints in February and two in March to the state.

The Joplin Globe reports two manufacturers - Protein Solutions and Heartland Pet Food - were flagged last week for violations.

The state agency also periodically checks Jasper Products, Hampshire Pet Products and Ajinomoto Foods.

The city's health department says plants that have been investigated in the past have made several upgrades to stop or reduce odors.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.