Police warn college application bill could compromise safety

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Police chiefs at several Illinois higher education institutions say a bill that would ban colleges from asking applicants about their criminal history would hurt campus safety efforts.

State Rep. Mary Flowers says she sponsored the Criminal History in College Applications Act because everybody deserves a second chance.

The Pantagraph reports the measure advanced out of the Higher Education Committee earlier this month. A vote in the full House has not been arranged.

Critics say a ban would create a substantial obstacle to ensuring the safety of students, faculty and staff on college campuses.

Flowers said including the question on college applications is "rather racist" because it disproportionately affects African Americans.

