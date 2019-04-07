Heavy metal band Megadeth to open Illinois State Fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heavy metal band Megadeth to open Illinois State Fair

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Heavy metal band Megadeth will be the opening act at this year's Illinois State Fair.

The group will play Aug. 9 at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage.

Megadeth has sold 38 million albums and received 12 Grammy nominations. The group's 15th studio album, Dystopia, was released in 2016.

Other performers scheduled in the grandstand this summer include Pentatonix, Old Dominion, Snoop Dogg, Shinedown and Reba McEntire.

Concert tickets go on sale April 20 via Ticketmaster and on April 22 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield.

The fair runs from Aug. 8 to 18.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.