Slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers

Posted: Updated:

By TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Law enforcement agencies and ride-hailing companies are intensifying efforts to educate passengers about safety following the slaying of a University of South Carolina student who mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.

Experts say would-be robbers and assailants sometimes pose as ride-hailing drivers - often at bars where people might be drunk and not paying attention.

Uber and Lyft say riders should match the driver and vehicle to information provided on the companies' apps.

Police in South Carolina have not said if the driver charged with killing Samantha Josephson was posing as an Uber driver. But there have been several high-profile cases.

Twenty-year-old Michigan State University student Rachel Orden says she always checks her Uber's license plate number and waits for the driver to say her name.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.