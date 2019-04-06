Chicago police: At least 5 people, including 1 child, shot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police: At least 5 people, including 1 child, shot

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities in Chicago say at least five people, including one child, have been shot and wounded at a family gathering on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford tells the Chicago Tribune that the child was transported to an area hospital after being shot in the chest area.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says detectives are investigating a motive for the shooting, but adds that people at the scene are not cooperating.

Additional information was not immediately available.

