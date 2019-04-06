It was a beautiful Saturday but storms return overnight

WSIL -- It was a gorgeous Saturday to get outdoors, temperatures topped out in the low 70s. Unfortunately, changes are on the way.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return late tonight and continue through Monday. Multiple rounds of storms will move through the region Sunday with the chance for some strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible but the main threats will be hail and damaging winds. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Storms will likely linger into Monday before the return of a few dry days. Temperatures are expected to continue in the 70s through much of next week.

