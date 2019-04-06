Charges dropped against Kentucky high school principal

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Charges have been dropped against a Kentucky high school principal who had been accused of mishandling a student's allegations of sex abuse.

News outlets report that Michael Ceglinski is returning to his job at McCracken County High School after the last charge against him was dismissed.

Authorities had alleged Ceglinski didn't report a student's allegations of sex abuse by a coach to police. An official misconduct charge was dropped last month after a prosecutor said he incorrectly interpreted the law in charging Ceglinski.

A Friday order dismissing a charge of failing to report child abuse said Ceglinski can't be held "criminally liable" in the case.

Former volunteer fishing coach John Parks pleaded not guilty to charges of sex abuse and using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor. The student accused Parks of touching him inappropriately.

