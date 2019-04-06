Prosecutor defends dropping charges against Jussie Smollett - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor defends dropping charges against Jussie Smollett

Posted: Updated:

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has defended her office's dismissal of charges against Jussie Smollett, saying the "Empire" actor was treated no differently than thousands of other defendants whose charges were similarly dropped since she took office.

In an appearance Saturday before the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.'s Rainbow Push Coalition, Foxx says the office handled the charges similarly to the way it has disposed of nearly 6,000 other low level cases since she took office 2 ½ years ago.

Foxx has been harshly criticized since her office dismissed the charge against Smollett after she recused herself from the case and there have been calls for her to step down. But on Saturday Foxx vowed to finish her term, which ends next year, and signaled that she plans to run for re-election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.