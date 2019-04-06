Missing boy's grandmother hopes hoax will generate new leads

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - The grandmother of an Illinois boy missing since 2011 hopes publicity surrounding a hoax perpetrated by a man claiming to be her grandson will generate new leads in the case.

The Wooster Daily Record reports 71-year-old Linda Pitzen said she had mixed emotions when she learned Wednesday that Timmothy Pitzen might have been found. She said that while it gave her hope, it was "frightening" to wonder whether Timmothy, who went missing when he was 6, would remember his name after "supposedly being kept captive" for so long.

Authorities learned it was 23-year-old Brian Rini, of Ohio, who claimed to be 14-year-old Timmothy. Rini was charged Friday in federal court with making false statements.

Rini's brother, Jonathan, told The Associated Press he has "deep sorrows" for Timmothy's family.

