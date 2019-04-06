Knife-wielding suspected car thief fatally shot by police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Knife-wielding suspected car thief fatally shot by police

BLOOMINDALE, Ill. (AP) - Police in in a Chicago suburb say officers fatally shot a man after he threatened officers with a knife.

WLS-TV reports that the shooting stemmed from a call officers received Friday night that a man was armed with a knife outside a store in the community of Bloomingdale.

When Bloomingdale officers arrived they were notified that the man had stolen a car. Officers spotted the vehicle and followed it to the nearby community of Glendale Heights.

Police say the man climbed out of the car and officers shot him when he ignored their orders to drop the knife and came at them "rapidly."

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County state's attorney's office are investigating the shooting, police said. The man's name has not been released.

