Reward offered after hundreds of tires slashed in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Somebody has slashed hundreds of vehicle tires in recent months across Chicago and now a reward is being offered in the hopes of finding out who it is.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crimes. Those with information are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-7867.

Officials say that more than 350 tires have been slashed at 10 different spots around the city in the last few months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.