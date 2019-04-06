Reward offered after hundreds of tires slashed in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Reward offered after hundreds of tires slashed in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Somebody has slashed hundreds of vehicle tires in recent months across Chicago and now a reward is being offered in the hopes of finding out who it is.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crimes. Those with information are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-7867.

Officials say that more than 350 tires have been slashed at 10 different spots around the city in the last few months.

