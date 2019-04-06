Marion VA hosting 5K run-walk

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion Veteran Affairs Center is hosting an event Saturday morning in hopes of raising awareness about veteran suicide prevention.

The VA is partnering with the group Team Red, White and Blue to host a 5-K run-walk in honor of a former Marine, Clay Hunt, a veteran who committed suicide in 2012.

John Okerson is the captain of the Marion chapter of Team RWB who says the event is meant to help veterans know that they're not alone in the fight against suicide.

Registration for the run-walk begins at 9 a. m. with the 5-K beginning at 10 a. m.

To learn more about veteran suicide prevention you can click here.

You can also call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 1-800-273-8255