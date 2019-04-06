Illinois EPA announces spring hazardous waste collection - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois EPA announces spring hazardous waste collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced its spring schedule for household hazardous waste collection .

EPA Director John Kim announced this week that ten collection sites have been confirmed with several more pending. The collection events encourage residents to safely dispose of unused or leftover household products.

Kim says it's one of the agency's most popular programs and that participants "ensure that these hazardous products are disposed of properly to protect the environment."

Local sponsors support each of the collection events.

The next events will be April 13 at Brookfield Zoo's north parking lot and at the Western Illinois Fairgrounds in Griggsville in Pike County. Collection on April 27 will be at the Village Square Mall parking lot in Effingham.

Online

Household hazardous waste collection schedule: https://bit.ly/2Un0kgy

