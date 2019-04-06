Peoria Head Start program get $6.2M in grants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Peoria Head Start program get $6.2M in grants

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Head Start programs in a central Illinois are receiving $6.2 million in federal grants.

The office of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat, announced the money for Peoria on Tuesday. Head Start and Early Head Start provide services to preschool children from low-income families to help their cognitive and social development.

The president of Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, McFarland A. Bragg II, said such programs are key to meeting the developmental needs of children.

Nearly 590 children take part in Peoria's Head Start program and more than 100 participate in Early Head Start.

The grant comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and sits on the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education subcommittee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.