Man charged with murder for killing wife

By Daniel Valle, Producer
UPDATED: April 6, 2019 10:49 p.m. 

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --  Police have released the name of a man charged with shooting and killing his wife. 

Cape Girardeau Police say 69 year-old Timothy Corrigan called 911 to report that he had shot his wife.

Officers arrived and found the body of 64 year old Katheia Corrigan. 

Timothy Corrigan is being held on $750,000 cash only bond and is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.

A man called police just before 9 p. m. claiming that he had shot his wife, prompting officers to respond to a home on the 1900 block of Perryville Road.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home police discovered a dead woman inside, but no other details have been released.

