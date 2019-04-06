Man charged with murder for killing wife

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.
MARION, Ill. -- More than 50 people gathered at the Marion VA Hospital to run for a good cause.
Temperatures are mild this morning, and they will continue to rise.
MARION, Ill. -- A chase through the city of Marion turned into an officer-involved shooting. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Marion police received several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 57 just south of Marion.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Paducah Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who stole items in the Frenchtown neighborhood.
MURPHYSBORO-- A $1,500 donation will help Murphysboro firefighters teach children about fire safety.
JEFFERSON CO. -- Area students learned some life-saving safety information Friday morning.
PERRY CO. -- Layoffs and a possible four-day work week could soon be a reality for Perry County employees. Department heads and the county board met to discuss the $1.3 million shortfall on Friday afternoon.
CARBONDALE -- Hundreds came out Friday to the annual Bowl-N-Bop at the Southern Illinois University Student center.
