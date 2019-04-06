State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Marion

UPDATE: 7:19 a. m.

MARION, Ill. -- A chase through the city of Marion turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Marion police received several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 57 just south of Marion.

In a release, investigators say the vehicle exited the interstate onto West Main Street and continued traveling east into the city.

Police located the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and began evading officers.

About 20 minutes after the 911 calls came in, the driver swerved at several cars before purposefully hitting a squad car that injured a Marion police officer.

The officer was able to take out his weapon and fire inside the suspect's vehicle, hitting the driver.

The suspect continued driving away from police until crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Deyoung and Market streets.

Both the driver and officer were taken to area hospitals for their injuries. It's unclear what the extent of their injuries were.

Illinois State Police was notified of the officer-involved shooting and will conduct an official investigation.

WILLIAMSON Co. -- A vehicle led police on a chase through Marion Friday night. Multiple witnesses told News 3 they saw several law enforcement cars chasing a vehicle throughout the city just after 10 p.m.

Dispatch audio detailed a pursuit along Main, Boulevard and Deyoung Streets. Videos and pictures sent to News 3 show multiple police vehicles surrounding a car near Deyoung St. and N. Market St. around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We'll post updates as soon as we get them.