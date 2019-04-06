Car leads police on chase through Marion

WILLIAMSON Co. -- A vehicle led police on a chase through Marion Friday night. Multiple witnesses told News 3 they saw several law enforcement cars chasing a vehicle throughout the city just after 10 p.m.

Dispatch audio detailed a pursuit along Main, Boulevard and Deyoung Streets. Videos and pictures sent to News 3 show multiple police vehicles surrounding a car near Deyoung St. and N. Market St. around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We'll post updates as soon as we get them.