Car leads police on chase through Marion

WILLIAMSON Co. -- A vehicle led police on a chase through Marion Friday night.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Paducah Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who stole items in the Frenchtown neighborhood.
MURPHYSBORO-- A $1,500 donation will help Murphysboro firefighters teach children about fire safety.
JEFFERSON CO. -- Area students learned some life-saving safety information Friday morning.
PERRY CO. -- Layoffs and a possible four-day work week could soon be a reality for Perry County employees. Department heads and the county board met to discuss the $1.3 million shortfall on Friday afternoon.
CARBONDALE -- Hundreds came out Friday to the annual Bowl-N-Bop at the Southern Illinois University Student center.
PERRY CO. -- Perry County employees could soon see layoffs or four-day work weeks. Treasurer Mary Jane Craft says at least $600,000 needs to be cut from the budget.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- St. Charles Police say the children have been located in Fairmont City, Illinois and are safe.
WSIL -- Fisher-Price, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is warning parents about infant deaths associated with the Rock 'n Play sleeper.
