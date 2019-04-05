Paducah Police search for theft suspects - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police search for theft suspects

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Paducah Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who stole items in the Frenchtown neighborhood.

It happened in late February.

Police say the men were last seen driving a Ford Mustang.

If you have any information, call Paducah Police at (270) 444-8550.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
