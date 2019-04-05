Job Search Party returns to Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party.

This year's event takes place Thursday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton in Mt. Vernon.

The event is free and organizers will offer door prizes every half hour.

Job seekers should be bring an updated resume and be prepared to interview.

Currently, these 40 employers have committed to being at the event:

AFLAC

Anchor Home Health Care

Auto Credit of Southern Illinois

Benton Rehab

Bryan Manor

Bureau of Prisons - USP Marion

Carmi Manor Rehab and Nursing Center

Centerstone

Community First Bank of the Heartland

Corteva (DuPont Pioneer)

Fare Foods Corporation

Gallatin Manor

Garon Foods, Inc.

Hog Slat, Inc. (TDM Farms)

IDHS - Division of Rehabilitation Services

IL DHS - Department of Mental Health

Illinois Department of Corrections

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice

Innovative Staff Solutions

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Land of Lincoln Americorps

Man-Tra-Con, Corp.

Maxim Health Care Services

Mt. Vernon Police Department

NRE

Partners Personnel

Peoples National Bank

Pepsi MidAmerica

Priority Staffing Group

Purcell Tire and Service Center

Schneider National

Shawnee Health Service

Southern Illinois Healthcare

SSM Health

StaffQuick

TransAmerica Agency Network

United Staffing (for Continental Tire)

Walgreens

Withers Broadcasting & Dana Communications

WLC Management Firm

More information can be found at the Rend Lake College website.