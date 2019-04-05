Job Search Party returns to Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Search Party returns to Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party.

This year's event takes place Thursday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton in Mt. Vernon.

The event is free and organizers will offer door prizes every half hour.

Job seekers should be bring an updated resume and be prepared to interview.

Currently, these 40 employers have committed to being at the event:

AFLAC
Anchor Home Health Care
Auto Credit of Southern Illinois
Benton Rehab
Bryan Manor
Bureau of Prisons - USP Marion
Carmi Manor Rehab and Nursing Center
Centerstone
Community First Bank of the Heartland
Corteva (DuPont Pioneer)
Fare Foods Corporation
Gallatin Manor
Garon Foods, Inc.
Hog Slat, Inc. (TDM Farms)
IDHS - Division of Rehabilitation Services
IL DHS - Department of Mental Health
Illinois Department of Corrections
Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice
Innovative Staff Solutions
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Land of Lincoln Americorps
Man-Tra-Con, Corp.
Maxim Health Care Services
Mt. Vernon Police Department
NRE
Partners Personnel
Peoples National Bank
Pepsi MidAmerica
Priority Staffing Group
Purcell Tire and Service Center
Schneider National
Shawnee Health Service
Southern Illinois Healthcare
SSM Health
StaffQuick
TransAmerica Agency Network
United Staffing (for Continental Tire)
Walgreens
Withers Broadcasting & Dana Communications
WLC Management Firm

More information can be found at the Rend Lake College website.

