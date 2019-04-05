A warm up and the chance for storms returns this weekend

WSIL -- It was another cloudy and cool day with high temperatures topping out in the low 60s but we have much warmer weather on the way.

The big warm up begins tomorrow with high temperatures expected to make it into the 70s not only Saturday but through the middle of next week. Saturday will be the token day to get outdoors with the dry and warm conditions. However, the chance for showers and storms returns late Saturday night.

Multiple rounds of storms will be likely through Sunday with the possibility for strong to severe storms. Be sure to stay weather aware for the second half of the weekend.

Showers and Storms continue to be a possibility on Monday followed by a few drys days.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest forecast on News 3 tomorrow morning.