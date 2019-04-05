$1,500 donation to Murphysboro fire department - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$1,500 donation to Murphysboro fire department

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MURPHYSBORO-- A $1,500 donation will help Murphysboro firefighters teach children about fire safety. 

Country Financial Insurance presented the fire department with a check Friday afternoon. It's a part of the company's Operation Helping Heroes, where donations are made to first responders and military members. 

The money will go toward educational pamphlets, coloring books, smoke detectors, and a new mascot costume. Those items will be helpful when fire fighters visit schools or students tour the station. 

Fire chief Steve McBride says the materials could save a life, "If we stop one kid from getting hurt or help one family to escape early in a fire and avoid getting injured. It was well worth it." 

McBride adds that his budget is very tight and fire fighters often have to pay for materials out of their own pockets. He says without the donation, much of this wouldn't be possible. 

