Hundreds attend SIU Bowl-N-Bop

CARBONDALE -- Hundreds came out Friday to the annual Bowl-N-Bop at the Southern Illinois University Student center.

Nearly 400 people with disabilities bowled, danced and socialized with SIU students and athletes Friday.

Committee Member Lindsey Radcliffe said,  "This event is important because today, people with disabilities are the most important people on campus. That is one of the very few times in a person's life, where they can be treated that way. It's not everyday that a person with a disability is celebrated, and today is that day."

Committee members say the annual event wouldn't be possible without donations from local businesses and the support from SIU.

