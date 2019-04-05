Hundreds attend SIU Bowl-N-Bop

CARBONDALE -- Hundreds came out Friday to the annual Bowl-N-Bop at the Southern Illinois University Student center.
PERRY CO. -- Perry County employees could soon see layoffs or four-day work weeks. Treasurer Mary Jane Craft says at least $600,000 needs to be cut from the budget.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- St. Charles Police say the children have been located in Fairmont City, Illinois and are safe.
WSIL -- Fisher-Price, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is warning parents about infant deaths associated with the Rock 'n Play sleeper.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Advocates from across southern Illinois are urging people to be on the lookout for child abuse.
WSIL -- Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste for possible mold.
MASSAC CO. -- Investigators are trying to figure out what injured a school district employee outside Maple Grove Elementary School.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds gathered Friday to remember Trooper Gerald Ellis at a funeral in Grayslake.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- All charges against a McCracken County school leader have now been dropped.
SPRINGFIELD -- House Bill 3053 aims to reduce the state's 852 school districts by 25 percent.
