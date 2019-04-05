Advocates raise awareness about child abuse

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Advocates from across southern Illinois are urging people to be on the lookout for child abuse.

Blue Kids are now placed in front of businesses and homes across the region to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Friday at John A. Logan College advocates said there are many misconceptions out there about child abuse--including that it doesn't happen in southern Illinois.

"Although many of our friends and neighbors would like to believe that this problem only exists somewhere else...we know that is not true. Many counties, over twenty in southern Illinois, have child abuse rates more than twice as high as the rest of the state," said Jo Poshard, of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children.

Those in attendance could speak with advocates about the services available throughout southern Illinois.

The Clothesline project was also on display which shares stories about the impacts of abuse and neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983.

Local lawmakers were also on hand Friday along with representatives from John A. Logan College, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Illinois State Police, and the Children's Medical and Mental Health Resource Network.