Mt. Vernon High School hosts 21st Annual Safety Day Camp

JEFFERSON CO. -- Area students learned some life-saving safety information Friday morning.

Third and fourth grade students from across Jefferson County visited Adams Farm, near Bonnie, Illinois, to hear presentations on safety from community members and Mt. Vernon FFA students.

In total, 20 presentations included electrical safety, farm safety, and even severe weather safety presented by WSIL Meteorologist, John Ross.

Organizer John Kabat says visual presentations like these help the young students remember the information.

He says, “The little kids, third and fourth graders will be here. They can for sure maybe think about safety, and see things they never saw before, and they don’t realize what is safe and unsafe because they don’t talk about it enough.”

Organizers estimate over 600 students from 12 schools attended today’s safety camp.

This is the 21st anniversary of the event.