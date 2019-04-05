Pritzker signs law to sell iconic Thompson Center in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker signs law to sell iconic Thompson Center in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation authorizing sale of James R. Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop.

Pritzker took action Friday on the measure that would dispose of the 34-year-old icon. It could fetch $300 million.

But officials don't expect to complete the sale for two years. Pritzker's office outlined a five-phase process that would begin with writing a "request for qualifications" solicitation to interested buyers. And the city must jump-start negotiations with Chicago officials over zoning and continued operation of a public transit station beneath the building.

The 17-story, curved-glass structure was designed by architect Helmut Jahn and opened in 1985. It was renamed for Illinois' longest-serving governor in 1993.

Preservationists love the design but tenants have complained of year-round temperature problems and the building has not been maintained.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.