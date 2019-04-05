UNSUNG HERO: Man saves Johnston City woman at concert

WILLIAMSON COUNTY -- In this week's Unsung Hero, a Marion businessman is being credited for saving a Johnston City woman's life.

The two were at a concert in Nashville when the woman got seriously sick. He quickly drove nearly three hours to get her back home, where she was rushed to the emergency room.

Lisa Basler and Jon Mcanelly share a love for country music. The two first met several years ago at Herrin Fest, and have been meeting up at concerts ever since.

Jon is the owner of Neat Cut Lawn Care & Dirtwork in Marion.

"He's my concert buddy," said Lisa.

About a year ago, Lisa surprised Jon with tickets to see his favorite country music artist, Kacey Musgraves.

"Oh, I was excited. I was going to go to the show anyway. I was going to wait until closer to time to buy tickets," said Jon.

In late February, the two drove to Nashville to see Kacey. After the opening act, Lisa said she began to feel sick.

"She was bent over and, I mean, people next to me were looking at her. Everyone was looking at her like, 'there's something wrong with this girl,'" explained Jon.

"After the second song, I was like, 'no, I can't do this to him.' The third song came on and I just seen the gleam and the glow in Jon's eyes. You know, he had just waited so long," added Lisa.

Much to Lisa's surprise, Jon grabbed their stuff, got the car and rushed her to her home in Johnston City.

"I could tell she wasn't doing good. I mean, I was ready to get out of there," said Jon.

It was an almost three-hour drive and Jon had to pull over twice.

"My body just was totally shutting down and I don't even remember the ride home," recalled Lisa.

"To be honest with you, I was 100-percent nervous of what was going to happen," added Jon.

When they got back, Lisa's mother rushed her to the E.R., where she said the doctor told her her potassium was so low it was life-threatening.

"He said, 'whoever brought me back, just got me back in time,'" said Lisa.

But Jon only recently found out how bad Lisa's health was that night.

"Her sister came to work and said, 'you saved Lisa's life.' And I was like, 'what?' She started telling me details because {Lisa} was afraid to tell me. She goes, 'no, I was there, the doctor told me, he said, if you wouldn't have gotten her back at a certain time, she wouldn't be here today, or she would have had a major stroke or something bad would've happened,'" said Jon.

Lisa says, just knowing Jon cared enough to get her home, still chokes her up today.

"I'm just so thankful that he did," said Lisa.

Jon says he was just doing what a good friend does. Lisa said she has to take multiple potassium pills daily and will have to undergo more tests because doctors now have concerns about her heart.

She said she had no idea how important potassium is to the body so she hopes to encourage others to get their potassium checked.

Lisa and Jon plan to go see Kacey Musgraves again in September.