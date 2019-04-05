AMBER Alert issued for 2 St. Charles, Missouri children - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AMBER Alert issued for 2 St. Charles, Missouri children

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young children abducted from St. Charles, Missouri.

St. Charles Police say Fernando Marez, 3, and Alexia Marez, 1, were taken from a home on Santa Monica Street between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday. 

Authorities are looking for Fernando Marez, 24. Police say Marez physically assaulted the children's mother and threatened to kill the children before leaving the scene in a tan four-door SUV, partial Illinois or Missouri registration "E15." An unknown Hispanic man and woman were also in the vehicle. 

If you have information, call local authorities or the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3300. 

Alexia Marez

  • Age now: 1
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Hispanic
  • Hair: Black
  • Description: Wearing white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez

  • Age now: 3 years
  • Skin: Hispanic
  • Hair: Black
  • Description: Wearing blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Suspect

Fernando Marez

  • Age now: 24 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Hispanic
  • Height: 5'7"
  • Weight: 145 lbs
  • Description: Wearing blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans, and champion shoes. Tattoos of the children's names on both arms.

