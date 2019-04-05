AMBER Alert issued for 2 St. Charles, Missouri children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young children abducted from St. Charles, Missouri.

St. Charles Police say Fernando Marez, 3, and Alexia Marez, 1, were taken from a home on Santa Monica Street between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities are looking for Fernando Marez, 24. Police say Marez physically assaulted the children's mother and threatened to kill the children before leaving the scene in a tan four-door SUV, partial Illinois or Missouri registration "E15." An unknown Hispanic man and woman were also in the vehicle.

If you have information, call local authorities or the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3300.

Alexia Marez

Skin: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Description: Wearing white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez

Skin: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Description: Wearing blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Suspect

Fernando Marez