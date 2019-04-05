Police, emergency crews respond to Joppa Maple Grove

MASSAC CO. -- Emergency crews are on scene of a incident at Maple Grove Elementary School.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office says there is no active shooter and all students are safe.

Illinois State Police say they are investigating "an incident that occurred outside of the school" that injured a district employee.

Joshua Stafford, superintendent for Vienna schools, posted a message to Facebook Friday afternoon about an "emergency event" at the school. "We have verified that all Vienna Auto Body students at Joppa are safe," he said.

Parents may pick up elementary, junior high, and high school students beginning at 2:45 p.m. from the parking lot of Electric Energy Incorporated (EEI) at 2100 Portland Road in Joppa.

