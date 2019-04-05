Police, emergency crews respond to Joppa Maple Grove - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police, emergency crews respond to Joppa Maple Grove

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

MASSAC CO. -- Emergency crews are on scene of a incident at Maple Grove Elementary School. 

The Massac County Sheriff's Office says there is no active shooter and all students are safe. 

Illinois State Police say they are investigating "an incident that occurred outside of the school" that injured a district employee. 

Joshua Stafford, superintendent for Vienna schools, posted a message to Facebook Friday afternoon about an "emergency event" at the school. "We have verified that all Vienna Auto Body students at Joppa are safe," he said. 

Parents may pick up elementary, junior high, and high school students beginning at 2:45 p.m. from the parking lot of Electric Energy Incorporated (EEI) at 2100 Portland Road in Joppa. 



 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.