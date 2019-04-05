Police, emergency crews respond to Joppa Maple Grove

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- St. Charles Police say Fernando Marez, 3, and Alexia Marez, 1, were taken from a home on Santa Monica Street between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday.
JOPPA -- Emergency crews are on scene of a incident at Joppa Maple Grove.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds gathered Friday to remember Trooper Gerald Ellis at a funeral in Grayslake.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- All charges against a McCracken County school leader have now been dropped.
SPRINGFIELD -- House Bill 3053 aims to reduce the state's 852 school districts by 25 percent.
WSIL -- The world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry is closing 150 more stores.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Police say a truck tractor-trailer driven by Edmund Falk, 45, of North Palm Beach, Florida, was headed south when the truck swerved from the right lane into the median and overturned.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
CARBONDALE—Ameren is upgrading more than 30,000 electric and natural gas meters in Jackson County.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020.
