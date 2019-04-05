Kentucky toddler's cancer in remission after long treatment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky toddler's cancer in remission after long treatment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 21-month-old Kentucky girl who was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma more than a year ago is celebrating now that she is cancer-free.

WBKO-TV in Bowling Green reports Molly Hughes went through five rounds of chemo, and her family recently learned she is in remission. Her mother, Chelsea Hughes, says she hugged her daughter for several minutes after getting the news.

After 130 nights in a hospital, with chemo, surgery, radiation or other procedures, Molly is enjoying the same things as most kids her age like bubbles, tire swings and sunshine.

Hughes says her daughter is energetic now and loves to go outside.

Molly has lost some hearing from the treatment. She returns to the hospital Monday to start a trial drug to prevent relapse.

