Illinois trooper killed in crash remembered at funeral

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois state trooper who was killed by a wrong-way driver has been remembered as a loving husband and father and dedicated law enforcement officer.

Hundreds gathered Friday to remember Trooper Gerald Ellis at a funeral in Grayslake. The 36-year-old died early Saturday when his squad car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94. He is the third state trooper to die in a traffic crash so far this year.

Ellis' wife Stacy and his daughters Kaylee and Zoe sat in the first row at the ceremony. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke, saying Ellis was the type of person who "kindness inspires you to live better."

Ellis was an 11-year state police veteran with District 15 in Downers Grove. He was a U.S. military veteran and had a wife and two children.

