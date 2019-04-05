DNR moves last group of Kentucky elk to Wisconsin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DNR moves last group of Kentucky elk to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say they're done importing elk from Kentucky.

Department of Natural Resources officials say 48 Kentucky elk arrived in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. They will become part of northern Wisconsin's Clam Lake herd.

The DNR has been working since 2014 to import Kentucky elk to bolster the Clam Lake herd and establish a second herd in Jackson County. DNR Deer and Elk Ecologist Kevin Wallenfang said this week's importation marks the end of the translocation program.

The DNR held its first managed elk hunt in Wisconsin history with the Clam Lake herd last fall. Hunters killed nine bulls out of a 10-bull quota. Another hunt in the Clam Lake herd's range is set for October.

