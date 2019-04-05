Charges dropped against Kentucky principal

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- All charges against a McCracken County school leader have now been dropped.

On Thursday, prosecutors dropped a failure to report child abuse charge against Michael Ceglinski.

He was McCracken County High School principal when he was charged and has since been suspended.

Prosecutors say Ceglinski knew about inappropriate texts sent by volunteer fishing coach John Parks to a student but didn't notify police.

Documents released by the McCracken County district attorney show Ceglinski did not violate Kentucky law.

In order to be found guilty of failure to report sexual abuse, one must first conduct an investigation into the allegations to determine if they are credible.

During a confidential mediation session with Judge Jeff Hines, it was determined Ceglinski shouldn't be charged because he had not conducted that investigation.

McCracken County District Attorney Sam Clymer had previously dropped an official misconduct charge against Ceglinski.

Ceglinski has been re-instated as high school principal.

