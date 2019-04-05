University of Missouri looks for space for freshmen surge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri looks for space for freshmen surge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is hunting for more campus housing just two years after it was forced to idle residence halls because protests over race had sent enrollment plummeting.

Spokesman Christian Basi says between 5,200 and 5,400 students who are fresh out of high school are expected in the fall. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that it's more than 1,000 students short of the record set before the 2015 protest. But it marks a massive spike from the fall of 2017, when fewer than 4,200 first-time students enrolled. That's when seven residences were temporarily taken out of service. All but one of them reopened last fall; the seventh is being used for office space.

To house the anticipated freshman surge, the university is looking for space in private housing developments.

