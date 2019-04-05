Jared, Zales, Kay Jewelers parent company to close 150 stores

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds gathered Friday to remember Trooper Gerald Ellis at a funeral in Grayslake.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- All charges against a McCracken County school leader have now been dropped.
SPRINGFIELD -- House Bill 3053 aims to reduce the state's 852 school districts by 25 percent.
WSIL -- The world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry is closing 150 more stores.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Police say a truck tractor-trailer driven by Edmund Falk, 45, of North Palm Beach, Florida, was headed south when the truck swerved from the right lane into the median and overturned.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
CARBONDALE—Ameren is upgrading more than 30,000 electric and natural gas meters in Jackson County.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Warmer temperatures are coinciding with the start of the Major League Baseball season. The St. Louis Cardinals will play in their first home game of the year at Busch Stadium against the San Diego Padres at 3:15 p. m. Friday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Thursday night officers in Carbodnale got a call about a suspect breaking into multiple vehicles and searching for valuables.
