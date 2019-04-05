Jared, Zales, Kay Jewelers parent company to close 150 stores - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jared, Zales, Kay Jewelers parent company to close 150 stores

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WSIL -- The world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry is closing 150 more stores.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates approximately 3,300 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda. 

Signet announced the closings Wednesday in its 2019 fiscal year report. It did not say which locations would be closing. 

The company currently operates Kay Jewelers stores in Carbondale, Marion and Mt. Vernon. 

Signet closed 262 stores last fiscal year. In all, it expects to reduce its store base by 13-percent by February 2020. 

