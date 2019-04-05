Lawmakers move to consolidate school districts

SPRINGFIELD -- Should some Illinois school districts consolidate? Lawmakers are working on a bill to do just that.

House Bill 3053 aims to reduce the state's 852 school districts by 25 percent.

The bill, also known as the Classrooms First Act, creates the School District Efficiency Commission. The commission would be comprise of 20 education experts, who would make recommendations on the number of school districts in the state, enrollment levels, and which districts to reorganize.

The commission will focus on reducing unnecessary administrative costs and duplicate spending, lowering property tax burdens, and removing obstacles for qualified teachers.

If 11 or more commission members approve a recommendation, it then goes to voters in that school district.

The bill unanimously passed the House 109-0 and is now in the Senate.