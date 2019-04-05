Hydrant flushing in Carbondale could impact water pressure

FRANKLIN CO. -- Police say a truck tractor-trailer driven by Edmund Falk, 45, of North Palm Beach, Florida, was headed south when the truck swerved from the right lane into the median and overturned.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
CARBONDALE—Ameren is upgrading more than 30,000 electric and natural gas meters in Jackson County.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Warmer temperatures are coinciding with the start of the Major League Baseball season. The St. Louis Cardinals will play in their first home game of the year at Busch Stadium against the San Diego Padres at 3:15 p. m. Friday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Thursday night officers in Carbodnale got a call about a suspect breaking into multiple vehicles and searching for valuables.
WSIL -- Rain has exited, but some patchy fog is possible through the first couple of hours after sunrise in southern Illinois. A lot of low cloud cover will keep temperatures down Friday afternoon with most only in the low 60s.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Diabetes affects one in ten Americans. There's a program happening Tuesday night to help people better understand and control the disease.
HERRIN -- Tax payers in Herrin could see an increase in their property taxes later this year after a lawyer in Marion successfully sued the school district over how the district was using money from the Williamson County Sales Tax.
MT. VERNON -- Animal lovers, listen up, PawFest, presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, needs your help gathering supplies before the event.
