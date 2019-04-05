Hydrant flushing in Carbondale could impact water pressure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hydrant flushing in Carbondale could impact water pressure

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8. 

Crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hydrant flushing will occur at the following intersections:

  • South Illinois and West Grand Avenues
  • South Oakland Avenue and West Chautauqua Street
  • South Wall and East Park Streets

Residents may notice a change in water pressure and possible discoloration. If that happens wait a few hours to do your laundry. 

The water is safe to drink. 
 

