Oklahoma man charged in murder-for-hire plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A 69-year-old Oklahoma man who owns several vape stores in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri is charged with trying to hire someone to kill a former employee and her boyfriend.

Federal authorities say Vernon Wayne Brock, of Ava, Oklahoma, was charged Thursday with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire.

A federal complaint alleges Brock offered $5,000 to his business partner to attack the woman and her boyfriend in Oklahoma City. The partner, who lives in Kansas, contacted the FBI and cooperated with authorities.

The complaint says Brock was upset that the woman ended a sexual relationship with him.

Brock was arrested Wednesday after allegedly delivering a $5,000 check to his partner at a Kansas cafe. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

