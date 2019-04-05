Ameren planning upgrades in Jackson County

CARBONDALE—Ameren is upgrading more than 30,000 electric and natural gas meters in Jackson County.

The upgrades began this month and will continue into the summer.

Ameren will contact residents before making the switch. The company says the process takes about 10-15 minutes and will be performed by crews wearing Ameren photo-ID badges. Electric service will be interrupted.

“This advanced technology will provide our customers with access to more choices for pricing options and energy efficiency tools to help them manage their energy usage and better control their costs,” said Jason Klein, Division Director for Ameren Illinois. “It will also enable us to more quickly detect system disruptions, prevent outages, and restore service.”

Communities involved in the process include Carbondale, DeSoto, Dowell, Elkville, Gorham, Grand Tower, Hallidayboro, Harrison, Howardton, Makanda, Maple Grove Midland Hills, Murphysboro and Vergennes.

Customers with questions can call Ameren at (800) 755-5000.