13 vehicle burglaries under investigation in Carbondale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Warmer temperatures are coinciding with the start of the Major League Baseball season. The St. Louis Cardinals will play in their first home game of the year at Busch Stadium against the San Diego Padres at 3:15 p. m. Friday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Thursday night officers in Carbodnale got a call about a suspect breaking into multiple vehicles and searching for valuables.
WSIL -- Rain has exited, but some patchy fog is possible through the first couple of hours after sunrise in southern Illinois. A lot of low cloud cover will keep temperatures down Friday afternoon with most only in the low 60s.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Diabetes affects one in ten Americans. There's a program happening Tuesday night to help people better understand and control the disease.
HERRIN -- Tax payers in Herrin could see an increase in their property taxes later this year after a lawyer in Marion successfully sued the school district over how the district was using money from the Williamson County Sales Tax.
MT. VERNON -- Animal lovers, listen up, PawFest, presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, needs your help gathering supplies before the event.
CARBONDALE -- Several hundred area high school students immersed themselves today in different cultures.
CARBONDALE -- Part of a lecture series on "Big Data" took place at Morris Library on the SIU campus Thursday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Illinois State Police say troopers are currently handling a crash involving a semi on I-57 southbound milepost 80.
CARBONDALE -- The Ultimate Cheer team in Carbondale will be competing at the D2 summit at Disney World next month. The D2 summit is one of the most prestigious cheer competitions in the country.
