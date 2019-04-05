13 vehicle burglaries under investigation in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

13 vehicle burglaries under investigation in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Thursday night officers in Carbondale got a call about a suspect breaking into multiple vehicles and searching for valuables.

Between March 23 and April 4 the department has investigated 13 vehicle burglaries at the following locations:

200 block of South Wedgewood

600 and 800 blocks of West Mill Street

700 block of South James Street

900 blocks of South Johnson and South Carter Streets

1100 to 1300 blocks of West Chautauqua

1400 Block of West Taylor
 

Investigators say all the cases involved unlocked vehicles. Drivers are urged to lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight.

