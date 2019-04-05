Woman seriously hurt after car collided with 2 school buses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman seriously hurt after car collided with 2 school buses

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was seriously injured after her car collided with two school buses near Kansas City.

The Independence School District says in a statement that no children were aboard the buses when the crash happened Thursday afternoon. The car's driver was taken to a hospital. The district says its bus drivers weren't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

