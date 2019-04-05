Woman seriously hurt after car collided with 2 school buses

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was seriously injured after her car collided with two school buses near Kansas City.

The Independence School District says in a statement that no children were aboard the buses when the crash happened Thursday afternoon. The car's driver was taken to a hospital. The district says its bus drivers weren't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.