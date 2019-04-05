Man sentenced to 29 years for Indiana post office pipe bomb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 29 years for Indiana post office pipe bomb

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for sending a pipe bomb that exploded at a northwestern Indiana post office, injuring a worker.

Eric Krieg of Munster, Indiana, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in December to making an unregistered destructive device and other charges.

Defense lawyer Kevin Milner said his client had previously lived a "model life" with a family and children. Krieg declined to elaborate in court on his lawyer's remarks.

In an earlier court filing, Krieg said he mailed the pipe bomb Sept. 6, 2017. It was addressed to an attorney who was representing a client who filed a lawsuit against Krieg. The bomb exploded at the East Chicago post office, injuring a worker.

