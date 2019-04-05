Some flooded roads reopen in Missouri as waters recede - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some flooded roads reopen in Missouri as waters recede

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Roads are beginning to reopen around Missouri as floodwaters recede across much of the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says about 115 roads remained closed Friday, down from a high of more than 160 earlier in the week. Most of the closed roads are along the swollen Mississippi River and in the northwest part of the state, where the Missouri River breached numerous levees last month. Hundreds of homes were inundated.

The Mississippi River crested earlier this week in St. Louis, flooding some parkland but causing no major damage. The surge has moved downstream to the Cape Girardeau area, where farmland is flooding but no homes are threatened.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.