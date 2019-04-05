WKU faculty approve no-confidence measure aimed at provost - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WKU faculty approve no-confidence measure aimed at provost

Posted: Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Faculty Senate members at Western Kentucky University have approved a no-confidence resolution aimed at campus Provost Terry Ballman.

Media outlets report the no-confidence vote on the Bowling Green campus stems from a dean's sudden resignation last week.

Ballman has been in office less than a year and was the first major hire by WKU President Timothy Caboni.

Neither Ballman nor Caboni attended Thursday's meeting at the request of University Senate Chair Kirk Atkinson.

Afterward, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper said a no-confidence vote is "exceedingly rare" in higher education. He says WKU takes "shared governance seriously" and will need some time to react "appropriately" to the faculty Senate vote.

Campus officials have been tight-lipped about the reasons behind the sudden resignation of Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Larry Snyder.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.