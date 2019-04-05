Health officials: E. coli cases in Kentucky climb to 46 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Health officials: E. coli cases in Kentucky climb to 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a contaminated food source is believed to have caused an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 46 people in the state.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokeswoman Barbara Fox says six people have gone to the hospital due to the outbreak.

State public health officials tell media outlets that based on interviews with those sickened, they believe contaminated food led to the recent outbreak. Fox says officials have not pinpointed the specific food item.

The state health department says people usually become sick two to five days after eating contaminated food.

State health officials announced the outbreak March 29.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

