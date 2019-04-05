Cloudy and cool Friday, but warmer with storms this weekend

WSIL -- Rain has exited, but some patchy fog is possible through the first couple of hours after sunrise in southern Illinois. A lot of low cloud cover will keep temperatures down Friday afternoon with most only in the low 60s.

The big warm up occurs this weekend with 70s expected from Saturday through the middle of next week. Saturday is a dry day, but as a large storm system shifts into the southern Plains, chances for scattered showers and storms will go up late Saturday night.

There's potential for multiple rounds of storms on Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong or even severe, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms remain possible on Monday before dry weather returns for a few days.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.