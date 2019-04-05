Police: 2-year-old dies after fall from window in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 2-year-old dies after fall from window in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy has died after falling from a third floor window in Chicago.

The child fell Thursday night from the window of a residence in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. Police say he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the boy had sustained blunt force trauma to the head. Details the circumstances of the fall weren't immediately released. The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.