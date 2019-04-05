Battlefield, historic site volunteer cleanup is this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The American Battlefield Trust is working with volunteers in Kentucky to clean up 18 battlefields and historic sites in the state as part of Park Day.

Park Day is scheduled for Saturday. The organization says thousands of volunteers across the country will work to clean up and revitalize 160 historic sites in 32 states.

Workers perform mostly outdoor activities, ranging from raking leaves and collecting trash to painting and gardening.

T-shirts will be given to volunteers, and some sites provide lunch or refreshments. At some locations, a local historian may talk about the role of the site in U.S. history.

Starting times vary. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact individual sites listed online at http://www.battlefields.org/parkday .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.