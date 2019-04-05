Forums scheduled for public input on foster care system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Forums scheduled for public input on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say regional community forums scheduled this month will allow people to discuss ways to improve outcomes for children and families involved in the foster care system.

State officials say forums are scheduled for Monday in Owensboro and Tuesday in Madisonville in western Kentucky.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in the region are hosting the forums. Officials say six regional community forums are scheduled statewide through April 18.

Tom Stevenson, chairman of the Kentucky CFCRB, says the forums are a chance for people to talk about what can be done to make the system better for thousands of children and families.

The forums stem from the enactment of 2018 legislation to address issues with foster care and adoptions.

