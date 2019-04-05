Illinois colleges get scholarship flexibility with new law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois colleges get scholarship flexibility with new law

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law expanding a college scholarship program which in part is designed to keep Illinois students in the state.

The Democrat visited Springfield Southeast High School on Thursday. The law allows universities to keep unused AIM HIGH scholarship funds at the end of each fiscal year. He says it will allow them flexibility to target the funds.

Pritzker's proposed annual budget includes a $10 million increase for the $25 million program.

Previously, unused AIM HIGH funds had to be returned to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission before a school could receive a new allocation. Pritzker says retaining money allows a school to reinvest it in the scholarship program or make improvements in its delivery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.